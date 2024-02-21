Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

