Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $97.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.66. 9,007,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

