Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $350.00. The stock had previously closed at $366.09, but opened at $275.20. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $270.34, with a volume of 10,219,331 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.31.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.60. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

