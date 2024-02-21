Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 26.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $95.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,244,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 152.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.60.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.