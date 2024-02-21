Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $345.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $95.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,806,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

