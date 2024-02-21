Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

