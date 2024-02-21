Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $96.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.29. 20,893,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.60. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.