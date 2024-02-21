Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $302.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.49.

PANW opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

