Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,432,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 7,930,267 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.54.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

