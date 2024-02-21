PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 440197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

