Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 206,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $594,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

