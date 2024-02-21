Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.5 %

OMI opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.