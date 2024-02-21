Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,921 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ovintiv worth $69,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE OVV traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

