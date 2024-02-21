OPENLANE’s (KAR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

