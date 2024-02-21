OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,003,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 614,617 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.15.

The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 142,198 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

