OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 479,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

