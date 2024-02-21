OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. OPENLANE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPENLANE by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 899,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

