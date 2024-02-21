Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 198 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $53,775,515 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

NVR traded up $47.98 on Wednesday, hitting $7,468.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,021.73 and a 1 year high of $7,617.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7,130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,443.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.