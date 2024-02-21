Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.15. 555,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

