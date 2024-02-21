Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 119,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

