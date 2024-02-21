Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,433 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.96. 36,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

