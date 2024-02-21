Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,327 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.54. 143,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

