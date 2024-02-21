Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after acquiring an additional 488,522 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 277,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.