Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,161 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.42% of Seabridge Gold worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 191,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,294. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SA

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.