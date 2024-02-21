Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.12 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,595. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
