Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.71 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of TEGNA worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 378,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

