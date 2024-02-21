Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,987,000 after acquiring an additional 934,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,749. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

