Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,347 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. 23,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,959. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.