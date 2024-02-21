Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.12% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 271.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 193.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 134,095 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WOR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. 33,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.