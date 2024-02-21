Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 62,833 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

