Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,748 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.0 %

BBY traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 379,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,277. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

