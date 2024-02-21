Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 50,333 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,218. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

