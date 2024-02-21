ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 600,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,489. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.