ON24 (ONTF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 Stock Performance

ON24 stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $334.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $40,667.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

About ON24

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ON24 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.