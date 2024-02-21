Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $775.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $775.09 million and approximately $116.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.64 or 0.05691520 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00072361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

