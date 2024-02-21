nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NVT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,163. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $66.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

