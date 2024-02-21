Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.86. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 14,100 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
