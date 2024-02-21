NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

