Numeraire 1-Day Volume Hits $28.73 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $32.87 or 0.00063900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $204.11 million and approximately $28.73 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,747,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,209,843 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

