Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.87

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 65666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 866.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.