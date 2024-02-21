Novartis AG Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Novartis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVS opened at $102.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Novartis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.