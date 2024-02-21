Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.37

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $261.37 and last traded at $258.27, with a volume of 149301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.06.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $556,797,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,946,204,000 after buying an additional 1,810,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.