Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $265.02 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

