Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 981 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $234.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $238.73. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.