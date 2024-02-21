Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 8,995 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Ryder System worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

