Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $6.81 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

