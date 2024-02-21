Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Vertex worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 349,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,134,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,935,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,415,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,415,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,472 shares of company stock worth $9,131,584. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

