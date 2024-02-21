Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 727,417 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,417 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,785,704.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,785,704.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,420 shares of company stock worth $1,120,002. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DNA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

