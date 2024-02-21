Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 11,520 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Materion were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Materion by 41.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 94.5% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

MTRN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

