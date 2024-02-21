nLIGHT (LASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of LASR stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $647.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

